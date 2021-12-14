Dengue: 42 hospitalized

Some 42 more people had been hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 15 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 27 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,001 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 13.

So far, 27,721 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.









