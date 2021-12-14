Two-day programmes on South Plaza of JSon Dec 16-17

To commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the Golden Jubilee of Independence, a two-day special programme is being organized in the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on the theme, 'The Greatest Hero of the Glorious Victory' on December 16 and 17.

The National Implementation Committee of Mujib Barsha is organizing the celebration. Foreign guests with Covid-19 free certificates will participate in the programme at 10 points.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Chief Coordinator of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee, told journalists at a press briefing at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorium on Monday.

Dr Kamal said, "All preparations have already been completed for organizing the two-day special programme in the South Plaza of Sangsad Bhaban from December 16 to 17. The first day of the two-day programme will start at 4:30pm and at the beginning of the programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer the oath of Golden Jubilee and Mujib Barsha.







