Global efforts needed to limit temperature: Experts

Eminent economists and environment experts on Monday said limiting temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius would not be possible unless scientific measures could be taken globally.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman, an eminent economist, said every country is supposed to take steps to limit temperature. "So we need to work collectively with the help of science."

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the 'Youth Climate Conference - 2021', a two-day-long event held from Saturday to Sunday.

The event was organished by Protiki Jubo Sangsad (Symbolic Youth Parliament) under ActionAid's Global-Lead Climate Campaign.

The programme was presided over by Sohanur Rahman, Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice while about 100 climate warriors from different remote parts of the country participated in the programme.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman at the programme said people need to work together globally to eliminate the discrimination to ensure climate justice and decrease the level of carbon emission.

Referring to the performance in regards to pragmatic initiative to combat climate change impact, he also noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had contributed a lot and achieved recognition internationally in this regard.

"Her enthusiasm to bring a positive change in regard to climate change impact is very much visible. But a good number of officials are not following her instruction at the root level to deal with the impact of climate change.

Besides, Nazmul Ahsan, Manager, Action Aid Bangladesh, spoke about the impact of climate change and also young representatives from eight divisions of the country shared their own areas' various climate related problems, solutions, demands and the vision of climate justice.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman also noted that dealing sustainably the impact of climate change will not be possible without the engagement of the youth community.

"Human beings are in danger due to climate change impact. In this situation we need more engagement of young people to curb the negative impact of climate change.

Mentioning Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, he said there is no alternative to ensuring the participation of the most creative and enterprising youth of the country in implementing the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan to tackle the effects of climate change.











