Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:53 PM
Bangabandhu's bust unveiled in Ankaka as BD-Turkey ties deepen

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Governor of Ankara Vasip Sahin, Deputy Mayor Salim Sirpanoglu, Mayor Mansur Yavas and Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Masud Mannan at the unveiling of the bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the intersection of Bangabandhu Boulevard in Ankara on Monday. photo : Observer

A bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was unveiled on Monday at Bangabandhu Boulevard named after the Father of the Nation at one of the most renowned roads of Turkish capital, Ankara.
 "This is an absolute honour and privilege for me to be here today to witness a historic moment in the ever-expanding friendship between Bangladesh and Turkey," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the unveiling ceremony.
 Vasip ?ahin, Governor of Ankara, Mansur Yava?, Mayor of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality and Md. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation also spoke.
 The event came when people of Bangladesh are celebrating two landmark occasions, the birth centenary of father of the nation and the golden jubilee of independence.
 "On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh,  I express my profound thanks and gratitude to the people and the government of Turkey for showing this remarkable gesture, reflecting a sign of genuine friendship," Momen said.
 He termed it a "momentous occasion" saying they are holding the event in the month of victory.
 Momen said Bangladesh and Turkey are bound by shared history, cultural ties and religious proximity.
 "The relationship has evolved into a stage of maturity that we proudly share with each other. Today's occasion of unveiling the bust of Founding Father of Bangladesh in Ankara is a clear manifestation of our deepening friendship," he said.  
 This will not only help consolidate relationship but also add a new dimension to it, Dr Momen said.      -UNB


