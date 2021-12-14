9 DSCC drivers suspended

Nine drivers of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) were suspended in connection with the death of a Notre Dame College student at Gulistan on November 24.

DSCC sources said the nine drivers were temporarily suspended for letting outsiders drive their allotted vehicles.

Besides, Faruk Ahmed, the Transport Supervisor of the DSCC, was sacked for handing over outsiders DSCC cars.

According to the DSCC, out of the nine drivers who were suspended, seven were garbage truck drivers and two were light vehicle drivers.

Kausar Ali, Belayet Hossain, Farid Ahmed, Md Abdullah, Jamal Uddin-2, Kabir Hossain-2 and Rabiul Alam were garbage truck drivers and the light vehicle drivers were Azim Uddin and Nur Jalal Sikder.

Sources said the drivers were fired on December 8 on charges of negligence, misconduct and incompetence.

However, DSCC kept the information confidential even after the office ordered to publish the information on the DSCC website.

DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told the Daily Observer, he had not been informed about the suspension, that is why he can't say anything about it.









