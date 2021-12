Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Limited











Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Limited inaugurating its branch at Chunarughat, Habiganj on Sunday. Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Md. Rabiul Hasan (General Manager-PRD), Md. Monowarul Haque (Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head-Sylhet Zone) and local dignitaries were also present in the occasion.