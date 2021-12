Golden Jubilee of Independence, Mujib Centenary and Bangladesh Krishi Bank









Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) organised a discussion Meeting on "Golden Jubilee of Independence, Mujib Centenary and Bangladesh Krishi Bank" at the bank's auditorium of Head Office on Sunday. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Nasiruzzaman addressed the meeting as chief guest. Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Director Mrittunjoy Saha, Deputy Managing Directors are also seen in the picture.