Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service

Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service

The state-owned Janata Bank Ltd has entered into an agreement with Nazihar IT Solutions Limited to provide customers with fast, secure online and technology-based advanced core banking services.
Through this agreement, Janata Bank will get the benefit of upgrading and reimplementing the existing core banking solution Temenos T24 software.
The agreement was signed at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.
In the presence of Janata Bank Limited MD and CEO Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam Azad, Khandaker Mohammad Sharif Uddin, DGM, IT Department of the Bank and Zillur Rahman, Managing Director, Nazihar IT Solution Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Director of Janata Bank Limited Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Mohammad Asad Ullah and Md. Abdul Majid, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Md. Abdul Jabber, Md. Quamrul Ahsan, AKM Shariat Ullah, ICT GM. Mohammad Nurul Islam Majumder and from Nazihar IT Solutions Limited, Director Mazbour Rahman, CTO Chowdhury Fakhruddin Mahmud Siddique and COO Md. Rayhan Uddin Sarkar were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age
Omicron brings new round of foreboding for British businesses
High-techs helps Nagad to draw 5.75cr users
Walton commercially produces printed circuit boards
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Limited
Golden Jubilee of Independence, Mujib Centenary and Bangladesh Krishi Bank
Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
BUET signs MoU with IUT
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft