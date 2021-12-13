

Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service

Through this agreement, Janata Bank will get the benefit of upgrading and reimplementing the existing core banking solution Temenos T24 software.

The agreement was signed at the bank's head office recently, says a press release.

In the presence of Janata Bank Limited MD and CEO Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam Azad, Khandaker Mohammad Sharif Uddin, DGM, IT Department of the Bank and Zillur Rahman, Managing Director, Nazihar IT Solution Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Director of Janata Bank Limited Ajit Kumar Paul, KM Shamsul Alam, Mohammad Asad Ullah and Md. Abdul Majid, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Md. Abdul Jabber, Md. Quamrul Ahsan, AKM Shariat Ullah, ICT GM. Mohammad Nurul Islam Majumder and from Nazihar IT Solutions Limited, Director Mazbour Rahman, CTO Chowdhury Fakhruddin Mahmud Siddique and COO Md. Rayhan Uddin Sarkar were also present on the occasion.









