Sonali Bank gets highest VAT payer award

Sonali Bank Limited has been awarded as highest VAT payer among conventional Banks for 2020-2021 tax years in the category of banking, says a pres release.National Board of Revenue Large Taxpayer Unit commissioner Wahida Rahman Chowdhury handed over the certificate to Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman at a function at a city hotel on Sunday.