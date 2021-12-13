

Kohinoor Chemical approves 50pc dividends

Md. Rezaul Karim - Managing Director, Md. Ebadul Karim-Director, Lt. Col. Kamal Ahmed, PSC (Retd.) - Independent Director and Prof. D. Anwar Hossain - Independent Director, Mohd. Shamim Kabir, FCMA, -Company Secretary and Abu Bakar Siddique, FCMA - CFO of the Company also attended the meeting.

In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2020-2021 was presented. The Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the company in the AGM.







Kohinoor Chemical Company (BD) Ltd approved 35 per cent Cash Dividend and 15 per cent Stock Dividend for the financial year ended on June 30, 2021at its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday on a Digital Platform with the presence of Mohammad Obaidul Karim - Chairman of the Company, says a press release.Md. Rezaul Karim - Managing Director, Md. Ebadul Karim-Director, Lt. Col. Kamal Ahmed, PSC (Retd.) - Independent Director and Prof. D. Anwar Hossain - Independent Director, Mohd. Shamim Kabir, FCMA, -Company Secretary and Abu Bakar Siddique, FCMA - CFO of the Company also attended the meeting.In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2020-2021 was presented. The Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the company in the AGM.