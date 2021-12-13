

bKash organises street drama in 8 districts to raise awareness on safe transactions

These street dramas were performed at various places in Sherpur, Natore, Lakshmipur, Lalmonirhat, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Khagrachari and Moulvibazar districts by symbolically highlighting the issue of stopping the fraudsters if they seek bKash PIN or OTP through temptation, intimidation or any other tactic, says a press release.

The street drama exhibition started on 21st November at Shapla Chattar and New Market area of Sherpur Sadar. The last show was held on 5th December at Kulaura in Moulvibazar. In each show, large number of spectators as well as local dignitaries were present.

In addition to street drama, bKash organized parent-teacher meets at schools in Lalmonirhat, Moulvibazar and Bagerhat to sensitize them on the safe use of mobile financial services. There is no alternative of customer awareness for ensuring safe usage of the money after receiving various allowances and stipends of the government. So the street drama was performed through phone conversations between parents and fraudsters and subsequently conveying message on not to share PIN and OTP of bKash account under any circumstances.

In this regard, Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, said, "There is no substitute of awareness to get maximum benefits of mobile financial services. In order to prevent fraudulent activities and to protect customers' transactions, bKash has been conducting various awareness activities with utmost importance. As part of this endeavor, we have initiated interesting presentation like street drama having direct customer presence and interaction. bKash will keep the awareness activities rolling through more creative and attractive ways like street drama."

bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider in the country, conducts various activities including workshops, meetings, seminars, media advertisements, leaflets, and training programs throughout the year to ensure secure transactions and tackle frauds. Awareness through street drama will be arranged on a larger scale next year.









