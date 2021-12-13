UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

BRUSSELS, Dec 12: Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said on Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights.

The European Union had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.

The licences were agreed Friday night after British officials met European Union counterparts and followed what the spokesman called an "evidence-based approach" ensuring vessels qualify to work in UK waters.

The spokesperson added that the approach "provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries", with the United Kingdom granting 18 licences and the Channel Island of Jersey five.

The EU hailed the agreement as "an important step in a long process" towards implementing the 2020 Brexit agreement and said work continued to license seven more vessels by Monday.

But France said it would "continue to work" to obtain a further 80 licences it insists its fishing fleet is entitled to. France had previously said 104 of its boats still lacked licences to operate in British and Channel Island waters that should have been granted under the Brexit agreement.

With the 23 permits

ranted Saturday, France is still seeking 81 approvals having received 1,027 in total so far.

Under the deal, EU fishermen can continue to work in British waters if they can prove they used to fish there. -AFP









