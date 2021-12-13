Digital Hospital launches MediExpress service in Ctg

With over 5,000 orders delivered last few months in Dhaka, and 98% customer satisfaction, Digital Hospital is now launching its MediExpress service in Chattogram with a promise deliver all required medicines within 2 hours, says a press release.

However, successfully achieving an average delivery time of only 70 mins in Dhaka and a large range of partner pharmacies, so far MediExpress has been vastly successful in Dhaka.

To get home delivery of medicines in Chattogram, patients need to call 08000111000 to order the medicines and then later show the prescription while receiving the delivery. The required medicines will be delivered to the patient's home within a maximum of 2 hours.

Following strict health guidelines, the service will also indirectly assist in reducing the spread of the new variant Omicron from the hotspots of COVID-19 transmission, such as hospitals and pharmacies. Digital Hospital has also taken several steps to verify that all government protocols in terms of medicine sales are being followed to ensure the safety of the customers.

Dr. Khaled Hasan, Head of Medical Services, "With the onset of this new variant, it is very important that we take all measures properly to stop another wave of infections. Therefore, apart from wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public, we also need to avoid going outside as much as possible. Consequently, ordering medicines and consulting doctors online will also help people stay safe from the spread of COVID-19 and this new variant. We want to stand by the people of Bangladesh with various healthcare services to assist them live safer and healthier lives."

Digital Hospital also plans to expand MediExpress to all other metropolitan cities of Bangladesh and bring everyone under the umbrella of quality healthcare services.

Through Digital Hospital, patients can also consult with experienced and specialist doctors via call, chat, video call anytime, from anywhere. Digital Hospital also provides packages like Ami Gold, Amra Gold, Ami Silver, Amra Silver through which subscribers can get up to Tk. 250,000 in Free Health Cashback as coverage for treatment cost apart from unlimited doctor consultations.

The Digital Hospital App can be downloaded from the Google play store, or anyone can call 08000111000 (toll-free) to know more about this service. To know more, visit- https://digitalhospital.health/

Digital Hospital, an innovative digital healthcare provider based in Bangladesh, is helping to revolutionize the country's healthcare industry via the Digital Hospital App. Digital Hospital is working towards making a difference in the community, improving population health and decreasing the financial stress of the patients and their families to empower people to live healthy lives by providing 24/7 holistic healthcare solutions.

The platform integrates multiple healthcare services, including consultation with experienced and renowned specialist doctors. Serving 1.3 million people, Digital Hospital offers a wide range of healthcare services through the App:- Consultation with Doctors via video call, chat and audio calls- Online Medicine & Health Device Order - Home Diagnostic Test - Free Health Cashback. At Digital Hospital, we've helped our members save over Tk. 100 million by providing them with Free Health Cashback.

ISO 27001:2013 Certified, Digital Hospital is a brand of Digital Healthcare Solutions which is operated by Grameen Telecom Trust. The trust also operates over 130 community clinics and 4 eye hospitals to serve people across Bangladesh.









