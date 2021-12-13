Xiaomi unveils 11Tseries in BD

Global technology leader Xiaomi unveiled its powerful 11T Series in the countryto give the users a smooth and premium content creation experience. The Xiaomi 11T Series is ready to take the market by storm with its state-of-the-art features, top of the line performance and super-fast charging facilities. Xiaomi 11T Series features the versatile Xiaomi 11T and the powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro, says a press release.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi 11T series is coming with industry-leading filmmaking technology that has the capability to match any expensive filmmaking equipment with its magnificent 108MP pro-grade triple camera setup. The durable 5,000 mAh battery with ultra-fast charging will allow users to shoot and edit their cinematic footage throughout the day without any hassle."

The powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro is the first phone to be launched in the market with the tech giant's proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, which will allow users to fully charge their phones in just 17 minutes. Xiaomi 11T Pro is also equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Xiaomi 11T Pro features a stunning triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108MP, wide-angle, 2x tele macro and a 120 ultra-wide-angle lens. The phenomenal Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with DisplayMate A+ 6.67'' FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display and is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus, the strongest Gorilla® glass till date.

The versatile Xiaomi 11T comprises a fantastic 108MP high resolution wide-angled triple camera with 120 ultra-wide angle, and 2x tele macro camera. Xiaomi 11T boasts a stunning 6.67" 120Hz flat AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a durable 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbo charging that gets to 100% in just over half an hour.

Xiaomi 11T Series - Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in three color variants - Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue. The retail price of Xiaomi 11T Pro is BDT 64,999 for 8GB+256GB, Xiaomi 11T will be priced at BDT 49,999 for 8GB+128GB and BDT 53,999 for 8GB+256GB and will be available from December 15, 2021 across authorized Mi Stores and retail partners.













