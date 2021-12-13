Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi unveils 11Tseries in BD

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Desk

Global technology leader Xiaomi unveiled its powerful 11T Series in the countryto give the users a smooth and premium content creation experience. The Xiaomi 11T Series is ready to take the market by storm with its state-of-the-art features, top of the line performance and super-fast charging facilities. Xiaomi 11T Series features the versatile Xiaomi 11T and the powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro, says a press release.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi 11T series is coming with industry-leading filmmaking technology that has the capability to match any expensive filmmaking equipment with its magnificent 108MP pro-grade triple camera setup. The durable 5,000 mAh battery with ultra-fast charging will allow users to shoot and edit their cinematic footage throughout the day without any hassle."
The powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro is the first phone to be launched in the market with the tech giant's proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, which will allow users to fully charge their phones in just 17 minutes. Xiaomi 11T Pro is also equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Xiaomi 11T Pro features a stunning triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108MP, wide-angle, 2x tele macro and a 120 ultra-wide-angle lens. The phenomenal Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with DisplayMate A+ 6.67'' FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display and is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus, the strongest Gorilla® glass till date.
The versatile Xiaomi 11T comprises a fantastic 108MP high resolution wide-angled triple camera with 120 ultra-wide angle, and 2x tele macro camera. Xiaomi 11T boasts a stunning 6.67" 120Hz flat AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a durable 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbo charging that gets to 100% in just over half an hour.
Xiaomi 11T Series - Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in three color variants - Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue. The retail price of Xiaomi 11T Pro is BDT 64,999 for 8GB+256GB, Xiaomi 11T will be priced at BDT 49,999 for 8GB+128GB and BDT 53,999 for 8GB+256GB and will be available from December 15, 2021 across authorized Mi Stores and retail partners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age
Omicron brings new round of foreboding for British businesses
High-techs helps Nagad to draw 5.75cr users
Walton commercially produces printed circuit boards
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Limited
Golden Jubilee of Independence, Mujib Centenary and Bangladesh Krishi Bank
Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
BUET signs MoU with IUT
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft