vivo Y15s launches in Bangladesh

vivo announced the launch Y15s in Bangladesh today, the newest member in the Y series of smartphone. The global smartphone brand says the release furthers its vision of catering to the youth with 'feature-rich smartphones' and delivering meaningful innovation across different price ranges.

vivo Y15s pre-book was from 07-December to 11-December. The smartphone available at all vivo authorized stores from 12th December at BDT 12990 . vivo's Y series, aimed at young consumers, has established itself in the market as one of the most popular smartphone line-ups in Bangladesh. The Y Series smartphones are designed with the growing needs of the millennials who are constantly 'On the Go', the company said.

"Equipped with an enormous 5000mAh battery, our newly launched vivo Y15s will prove to be an invaluable companion for its users. The phone also has side-mounted fingerprint technology, powerful AI dual camera system, and stylish design," said Reasat Ahmed, Assistant Manager (PR), vivo Bangladesh. The 13MP AI Dual Camera on the back, coupled with an f/2.2 large aperture, is capable of capturing minute details in the frame. It is supported by a wide range of features to support high level of clarity in images.

The camera set up also include a 2MP Super Macro Camera on the back that offers a 4cm focus.





The 5,000mAh ensures sufficient battery for a full day use and a single full charge can last up to a whopping 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming or 7.89 hours of intensive gaming.

As has been the staple lately with vivo phones, the Y15s comes equipped with 5V/1A Reverse Charging, which enables to the phone to act as a power bank, allowing users to charge other devices from it.

The Y15s features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with HD+ (1600720) resolution for high quality video streaming, internet surfing, and game playing experience. The smartphone also has a special Eye Protection Mode that can filter out harmful blue light.

Packaged in an 8.28mm thin body with a 3D back cover, the Y15s comes with 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM, and runs on the FunTouch OS 11.1. Out in two vivid colors - Mystic Blue and Wave Green.

