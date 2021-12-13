

BASIS honours 99 individuals and organisations

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Division attended the event as the Chief Guest.

During this time, more than 1400, individuals and companies registered for the BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021. Among these, a total of 99 companies and individuals are awarded in 7 categories through a step-by-step screening process by an experienced judiciary.

Ms. Farhana A. Rahman, Convener of BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 and Senior Vice President, BASIS, Shoeb Ahmed Masud,Vice-President (Admin), BASIS, Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director, Bank Asia, Md. Zia Arfin, Senior Executive, Bank Asia and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Director, MasterCard Bangladesh also attended.

This time, the activities of BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 started on October 27, 2021, through registration and continued till November 18, 2021.

At the company level, 20 awards are given, and 79 at the individual level. At the company level, 5 awards are given in the Outsourcing Company category, 5 in the Startup category, and 10 in the Export Excellence category. At the individual level, awards were given to 63 people from 63 districts, 5 women in the individual women's category, 10 top national outsourcers, and 1 especially abled person.

The BASIS Outsourcing Award-2021 was organized in recognition of professional activities in various sectors of technology services, with the aim of implementing Digital Bangladesh by the government and eliminating unemployment through the use of technology by encouraging individuals and organizations.

Bank Asia was the Platinum Sponsor of BASIS Outsourcing Award-2021 and MasterCard, IBPC and LICT were in overall collaboration.

As the chief guest at the award ceremony, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Division said that Freelancers need to be motivated in such a way that the next generation is encouraged to see them. He said that we need funding for entrepreneurship, but not with traditional funding. He urged banks to take separate initiatives for youth. Besides, the government has taken a new initiative for women entrepreneurs called She-Power. He said the government wants to create at least 1 lakh freelancers as entrepreneurs by 2025 and called on freelancers to submit their proposals through BASIS. Business incubation centers will soon be established in all the universities. And the government is creating self-employment development project design with the success stories of the youth of the country.

Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS said that The government has set a target of 5 billion in export revenue by 2025. Achieving the stated target has already introduced 10% cash incentive on the income earned in this sector. I request to increase this cash incentive to 20%. BASIS is working closely with the government to find new markets. He said that in order to expand the international market, public-private initiatives need to be strengthened to innovate new products and services as well as to develop their own skills. In the implementation of the Digital Bangladesh Vision, the issues that our domestic software and software services are already being used successfully need to be taken to other countries of the world. BASIS has been requesting the government in this regard. This is because the cooperation of the government along with BASIS is essential in taking appropriate initiatives to expand the international market to achieve the export targets. Aiming at the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he called on the competitors to come together and make a million dollars by forming a small outsourcing company.

Farhana A. Rahman, Senior Vice-President of BASIS said that Technology is advancing and we need to develop skills in the same way. One of the aims of the event was to make visible and recognizing those working in remote areas, highlighting their contribution to exports, so that those who are personally freelancing can become entrepreneurs by creating companies. He added that the BASIS Outsourcing Award will continue every year at the initiative of BASIS to encourage individuals and organizations involved in outsourcing.

The winners in the outsourcing company category are BJIT Limited; Servicing Limited; Craftsman Lee; MD Infotech; Backbone Limited.

The winners in the startup category are Appnap Technologies Limited; Arafin Media; Cutting edger; Thematic; Creativitix Software Ltd.

The winners in the Export Excellence category are Secure Link Services Bangladesh Limited; Brain Station 23 Limited; Cefalo Bangladesh Ltd.; GraphicPeople Limited; W3 Engineers Ltd. Monster Lab Bangladesh Limited; ixora Solutions Ltd. Data exchange A. R. Communications and esteem soft limited.

At the individual District level, the 63 winners from 63 districts are FM Rifatul Alam; Md. Mahibullah Al Mamun; Sujit Krishna Kundu; Md. Mizanur Rahman; Md. Nazmul Haque; Md. Russell Mia; Md. Harunur Rashid; MD Nasir Ahmed; Rahat Ahmed; Enamul Haque; MD Ziaul Haque; Nazmul Kabir; Md. Nazmus Shakib; Md. Mahamudul Hasan; Syed Mashiur Rahman; Abdullah Al Farooq; Md. Rakibul Hasan; Sabbir Ahmed Robin; Zahirul Islam; Shahnoor; Bilal Islam; Khalid Hassan; MD Faisal Mridha Rony; MD Mahfuzur Rahman; Md. Atiyar Rahman; Sumon Kanti Das; Kazi Rashedul Islam; Md. ArifurRahman; Mahfuz Mohammad LutfulYazdani; Md. Tanvir Hasan; Masood Kamal Zeeshan; MD RajibHossain; Abir Mahmud; Sajal Kumar Sarkar; SrivijayaChauhan; Jewel Rana; Nusrat Jahan Lashkar; KM Sayem; Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Akand; GM Rabbul Hasan; Kaushik Biswas; Md. Masud Rana; Sumon Chandra Saha; Md. MasumPramanik; Jewel Rana; Md. Raihan Mia; AftabHossain; Sushant Kumar Chowdhury; Sajeda Sultana; SadiRahman; Md. Alsan Sharia; Abdullah Al Faisal; Farzuk Ahmed; Aslam Mia; ArifHossain.











