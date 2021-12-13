Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Stocks witnessed downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.  
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slid 64.38 points or 0.92 per cent to close at 6,920.  
Two other indices also ended lower. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips,  plunged 28.10 points to finish at 2,604 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed  8.05 points to close at 1,467.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 11.48 billion, which was 10 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 10.43 billion.  
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 242  declined, 99 advanced and 35 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.  
ONE Bank, which lost 9.83 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares  worth Tk 884 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Saif Powertec,  Sonali Papers and Fortune Shoes.  
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower the CSE All- Share Price Index - CASPI -shedding 196 points to settle at 20,265 and the  Selective Categories Index - CSCX, losing 118 points to close at 12,176.  
Of the issues traded, 199 declined, 84 advanced and 14 remained unchanged on  the CSE.  The port city's bourse traded 14.56 million shares and mutual fund  units with a turnover value of Tk 430 million.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age
Omicron brings new round of foreboding for British businesses
High-techs helps Nagad to draw 5.75cr users
Walton commercially produces printed circuit boards
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Limited
Golden Jubilee of Independence, Mujib Centenary and Bangladesh Krishi Bank
Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
BUET signs MoU with IUT
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft