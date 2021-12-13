38th AGM of BGMEA held

The 38th annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was held at BGMEA Complex on Saturday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan chaired the meeting.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, BGMEA Directors and general members of the association attended the AGM, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, BGMEA President said the achievements and glory of the RMG industry are built on years of hard works and dedication of entrepreneurs and workers.







