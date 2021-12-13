Tax receipt hits Tk 1,00,267cr in July-Nov period

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) collected Tk 1,00,267 crore in the July-November period of the current fiscal year 2021-2022, according to the NBR provisional data.

The revenue collection shortfall was Tk 13,099 crore against the target of Tk 1,13,366 crore for the period. Compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, revenue collection grew by 14.99 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year.

Tax officials managed to collect Tk 85,404 crore in the first five months of the FY 2020-21 against a collection target of Tk 1,12,960 crore set for the period, according to the data.

In the five months, NBR collected 30.38 per cent of the total Tk 3.30 lakh crore target set for the entire fiscal year 2021-2022. The revenue board will have to collect Tk 2,29,724 crore or 69.62 per cent of the full year's target in the remaining seven months of the ongoing fiscal year.

The average revenue collection growth was 11.36 per cent in the last five years. The NBR collected Tk 20,914 crore in November this year, including Tk 6,028 crore in income tax, Tk 7,325 crore in VAT, and Tk 7,560 crore in customs revenue.

Tax officials collected Tk 29,698 crore in income taxes in the five months, up 14.07 per cent from Tk 26,034 crore in the same period of the previous year. The income tax collection target in this period was Tk 32,372 crore, with the revenue board achieving 91.74 per cent of the target.

The customs wing collected Tk 33,965 crore in this period, up 22.56 per cent on the corresponding period of the previous year, which was the highest among all NBR wings. But the customs wing's target was to collect Tk 38,754 crore, meaning it achieved 87.64 per cent of the target.

Besides, VAT collection grew by 9.44 per cent in the period with a collection of Tk 36,605 crore against the target of Tk 42,240 crore.

NBR achieved 86.66 per cent of the VAT collection target. In the period in the past fiscal year, the revenue collection growth was 3.17 per cent, with customs revenue registering a 6.24 per cent growth, VAT 0.3 per cent, and income tax 3.77 per cent.

The government has set a Tk 3,30,000 crore tax collection target for the current fiscal year while the past year's actual collection was Tk 2,61,000 crore.







