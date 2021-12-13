RMG exports to US grow by 29.5pc in Oct breaking pandemic setback





Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) exports to the United States (US) witnessed a robust growth in 2021 mainly based on increased shipment of knitwear products.

Apparel imports by the US from Bangladesh in October 2021 increased by 29.5 per cent or $158.18 million to $694.13 million from $535.94 million in the same month of 2020, according to the US Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel data.

Bangladesh's RMG exports to the US in January-October of 2021 increased by 26.74 per cent or $1.20 billion to $5.69 billion from $4.49 billion in the same period of 2020. Exporters said apparel exports to the US started growing from the beginning of 2021 mainly due to increased shipment of knitwear products.

Before the Covid pandemic, Bangladesh's woven garments were the main import items for the US but recently brands and buyers have started importing knit products in huge quantities from Bangladesh, they said.

Exporters also said that the price hike of raw materials increased the unit prices of apparel products, which helped the exports to grow in value.

'Bangladesh's readymade garment exporters usually ship woven products to the US market but after the first wave of coronavirus, the US buyers increased their imports of knitwear products from us,' Md Fazlul Hoque, a former president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), told The Daily Observer.

He said the US buyers shifted their sourcing of knitwear products from China and Bangladesh gained a portion of the business amid the pandemic. 'Before pandemic, our business was totally Europe-centric but now 70 per cent of our products go to the US market and 30 per cent to EU market,' Fazlul said.

He also said that the price hike of raw materials increased the unit prices of RMG products and that helped Bangladesh show a healthy export growth in value.

The data showed that the total US imports of RMG from the world in January-October of 2021 increased by 24 per cent to $66.91 billion from $53.95 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The US apparel import from China in the 10 months of 2021 grew by 25.11 per cent to $16 billion from $12.79 billion in the same period of the previous year. RMG imports by US from Vietnam in the 10 months of 2021 increased by $13.52 per cent to $12.15 billion from $10.71 billion in the same period of 2020.

India's RMG exports to the US market in January-October of 2021 increased by 33.72 per cent to $3.45 billion from $2.58 billion in the same period of 2020. Apparel exports by Cambodia to the US in January-October of 2021 increased by 18.77 per cent to $2.82 billion from $2.37 billion in the same period of the previous year, the data showed.

RMG imports by the US from Indonesia in the 10 months of 2021 increased by 10.36 per cent to $3.35 billion from $3.03 billion in the same period of 2020.









