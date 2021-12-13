Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance receives excellence awards

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Desk

Iqbal U Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Finance and Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO receiving the award in Commerce category from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a ceremony held in the city recently.

Iqbal U Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Finance and Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO receiving the award in Commerce category from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a ceremony held in the city recently.

Bangladesh Finance Ltd won this year's award of excellence in 'Financial Services Sector' given by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).
The recognition has been given for publishing the best financial report in 2020 at a ceremony on Saturday in a city hotel. The award has been given to a total of 31 organizations in 15 categories at a function on Saturday.
Bangladesh Finance ranks second in 'Financial Services Sector'; IDLC Finance Limited has won the first prize in this sector and Delta Brack Housing has won the third prize.
Iqbal U Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Finance and Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO received the award in Commerce category from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.  Secretary of banks and financial institutions Sheikh Mohammad was also present on the occasion. Selim Ullah, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khasru FCS and others were present.
The list of awardees also includes Janata & Rupali Bank Ltd. in the public banking sector, Shahjalal Islami in the private banking category - Bank Asia and BRAC Bank Ltd., British-American Tobacco in the manufacturing sector.
RAK Ceramics and ReckittBankejiar, Green Delta-Reliance and Prime Insurance Company in the insurance sector, ACI Limited in the diversified holdings sector, Grameen Phone in the communications and IT sector, Investment Corporation in the public sector company, NGO Sajida Foundation-BRAC & Ghasful, Unique Hotel and Resort in Service Sector, Golden Harvest Agro in Agriculture, Bank Asia-LankaBangla Finance and Shahjalal Islami Bank in Corporate Governance, Summit Power in Power and EnergyAnd Eastern Housing Limited has been awarded in the infrastructure and construction sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age
Omicron brings new round of foreboding for British businesses
High-techs helps Nagad to draw 5.75cr users
Walton commercially produces printed circuit boards
Canada threatens trade action over Biden electric car plan
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Limited
Golden Jubilee of Independence, Mujib Centenary and Bangladesh Krishi Bank
Janata Bank inks deal with Nazihar IT Solutions for secure online service


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
BUET signs MoU with IUT
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft