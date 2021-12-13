Bangladesh Finance receives excellence awards



Iqbal U Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Finance and Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO receiving the award in Commerce category from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a ceremony held in the city recently.

The recognition has been given for publishing the best financial report in 2020 at a ceremony on Saturday in a city hotel. The award has been given to a total of 31 organizations in 15 categories at a function on Saturday.

Bangladesh Finance ranks second in 'Financial Services Sector'; IDLC Finance Limited has won the first prize in this sector and Delta Brack Housing has won the third prize.

Iqbal U Ahmed, Director of Bangladesh Finance and Md. Kaiser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO received the award in Commerce category from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Secretary of banks and financial institutions Sheikh Mohammad was also present on the occasion. Selim Ullah, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khasru FCS and others were present.

The list of awardees also includes Janata & Rupali Bank Ltd. in the public banking sector, Shahjalal Islami in the private banking category - Bank Asia and BRAC Bank Ltd., British-American Tobacco in the manufacturing sector.

RAK Ceramics and ReckittBankejiar, Green Delta-Reliance and Prime Insurance Company in the insurance sector, ACI Limited in the diversified holdings sector, Grameen Phone in the communications and IT sector, Investment Corporation in the public sector company, NGO Sajida Foundation-BRAC & Ghasful, Unique Hotel and Resort in Service Sector, Golden Harvest Agro in Agriculture, Bank Asia-LankaBangla Finance and Shahjalal Islami Bank in Corporate Governance, Summit Power in Power and EnergyAnd Eastern Housing Limited has been awarded in the infrastructure and construction sector.











