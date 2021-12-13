Upgrading cost of Ashugonj-Akhaura highway to increase by Tk 3,567cr

The cost of 50.56km highway project to upgrade link of Ashuganj river port-Sarail-Dharkhar-Akhaura land port has been proposed to increase by 62.33 percent over the original cost. The implementation period is also increasing by three years.

The first revised project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission. It is being implemented under Indian Line of Credit (LOC).

The project was at first approved by ECNEC at an estimated cost of Tk 3,567 crore to be implemented from April 2018 to June this year. The time has been later extended till June 2022 without additional cost and now has been proposed till June 2025 with huge additional cost.

The project cost will now increase to Tk 5,791.60 crore. This is because the proposals include new work components including land acquisition, construction of flexible pavements, rapid pavements, drains, 18 bridges, two railway overpass, 10 foot over bridges, 33 culverts, four underpass and others.

The cost is increasing to by Tk 2223.75 crore or 62.33 percent of the original project cost.

Meanwhile, Tk 1,117.44 crore has been spent under the project till last August which is 31.32 percent of the approved expenditure. Real progress stands at 31 percent.

Sources said a meeting of PEC (Project Evaluation Committee) was held on August 25 after receiving proposals from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The project has been recommended to be presented at the next ECNEC meeting presumably (today) fulfilling PEC made changes. The Department of Roads and Highways is implementing the project.

The revised project proposals states that a total of 50.56 km highway from Ashuganj river port to Akhaura land port to be upgraded into four lanes with separate service lanes for slow moving vehicles on both sides.

Under the project proposals has been made to connect Ashuganj river port with Dhaka-Sylhet highway (N-2). Besides, Dhaka-Sylhet National Highway (N-2) it has also proposed establishing upgraded link from Ashuganj to Sarail, from Sarail to Comilla (Mainamati) -Brahmanbaria and from Dharkhar to Akhaura Land Port.

The changes in the highway work have been made taking into consideration the necessity to expand bilateral and sub-regional trade with India and other neighboring countries using the road network. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has surveyed the feasibility study.

Mamun-al-Rashid, Member (Secretary), Physical Infrastructure Division of Planning Commission said the project implementation has been delayed due to various setbacks including the Corona epidemic.

If the revised project is implemented, the highway from Ashuganj river port to Akhaura land port will be upgraded to four lane national highway. It will increase trade and other connectivity with northeast part of India.





