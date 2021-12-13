Video
157 buses to run on Kanchpur, Ghatarchar route

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

Eight persons and companies have shown interest in operating 157 buses on the first test route from Kachpur to Ghatarchar via Motijheel under the bus route rationalization programme which will be launched on December 26.
In this experimental route, Trans Silva has shown interest to operate 38 buses, Iqbal Enterprise 2, ML Lovely Paribahan 4, Rajanigandha 1, Mostafa Helal Kabir 6, Mohammad Oliullah 1, Jahan Enterprise 100 and HR Transport Agency has shown interest to operate 5 buses.
The companies expressed their interest in operating the buses on the experimental route and submitted their letter of interest to the office of the Dhaka Transport Coordinating Authority (DTCA), which is secretly responsible for implementing bus route rationalization activities.
Welcoming the investors on the pilot route, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "In response to our call, eight individuals and organizations have expressed their interest within the stipulated time. It's very positive and encouraging."
DSCC Mayor Taposh also said, "After verifying these letters of interest, we will approve the required buses on this route."



