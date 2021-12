US Covid-19 deaths approach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021

‘Omicron may kill 25k to 75k in England if measures not taken’

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the discussion organized marking the 41st founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal in the auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday. photo : Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]