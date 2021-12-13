Video
Dengue: 31 more hospitalized

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Staff Correspondent

Thirty-one more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 24 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 7 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 27,959 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 12. So far, 27,634 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 186. Of them, 114 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 72 are receiving it outside the capital.







