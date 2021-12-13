Father, daughter die drinking poison, 2 children hospitalized

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 12: A man and his nine-year-old daughter died consuming poison at their home at Teknaf upazila in the district. Two other children are now in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased are Anwar Hossain and his daughter Sumaiya Akhter Rafi.

The incident occurred at Shah Porir Dip Jaliapara of the upazila on Sunday morning, according to Teknaf Police Station Inspector Abdul Alim. Anwar's six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son are currently receiving treatment for poisoning.

Citing locals, Inspector Alim said, "Anwar Hossain lived with his wife Rehena Akter and four children at Jaliapara. He had an argument with Rehena on Saturday afternoon. Rehena left her husband's home and went to her father's house with her 18 month-old baby.

"After feeding poison to the rest of his children on Sunday morning, Anwar drank it himself. He and his daughter died in the house. Later, locals rescued the other two children and took them to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex."

Shawkat Hossain Mithun, a worker at the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, said that the minors were transferred to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment due to their critical condition. Police sent the bodies of Anwar and Ruhini to the hospital in Cox's Bazar for autopsy.









