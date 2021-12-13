Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Father, daughter die drinking poison, 2 children hospitalized

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 12:  A man and his nine-year-old daughter died consuming poison at their home at Teknaf upazila in the district. Two other children are now in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
The deceased are Anwar Hossain and his daughter Sumaiya Akhter Rafi.
The incident occurred at Shah Porir Dip Jaliapara of the upazila on Sunday morning, according to Teknaf Police Station Inspector Abdul Alim. Anwar's six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son are currently receiving treatment for poisoning.
Citing locals, Inspector Alim said, "Anwar Hossain lived with his wife Rehena Akter and four children at Jaliapara. He had an argument with Rehena on Saturday afternoon. Rehena left her husband's home and went to her father's house with her 18 month-old baby.
"After feeding poison to the rest of his children on Sunday morning, Anwar drank it himself. He and his daughter died in the house. Later, locals rescued the other two children and took them to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex."
Shawkat Hossain Mithun, a worker at the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, said that the minors were transferred to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment due to their critical condition. Police sent the bodies of Anwar and Ruhini to the hospital in Cox's Bazar for autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
157 buses to run on Kanchpur, Ghatarchar route
‘Omicron may kill 25k to 75k in England if measures not taken’
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the discussion
Dengue: 31 more hospitalized
US Covid-19 deaths approach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021
Father, daughter die drinking poison, 2 children hospitalized
Innovators for prosperous Bangladesh ready: PM
Submission date for retender of Raozan Power Plant extended


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft