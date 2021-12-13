Innovators for prosperous Bangladesh ready: PM



"Now, I don't have to worry any more. Of course, Bangladesh would be a developed Bangladesh in 1941. The biggest thing is that our soldiers for building Bangladesh as a developed country are ready," she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the celebration of Digital Bangladesh Day-2021 and Digital Bangladesh Award Distribution Ceremony at the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, joining it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

A total of 24 individuals, teams and organisations -- 12 from the national level and 12 from the district level-- received the Digital Bangladesh Award-2021 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the digital sector.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the awards to the recipients.

Pointing at the award recipients, Hasina said she is no longer worried about the fulfilment of her Vision 2041 of turning Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country since many youths received the awards and now got the scope to flourish their talents.

"I can say from today I don't have to worry anymore we've already advanced far in the way to build a technology and knowledge-based society. Inshallah, Bangladesh will move forward," she said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the youths and other award recipients.

The Digital Bangladesh is being observed with the theme of 'Digital Bangladesh-er Arjan, Upokrito Sokol Jonogon' (The Achievement of Digital Bangladesh: Beneficiaries are All People).

Digital device export

The Prime Minister said if digital devices can be produced and exported properly, it may exceed all other sectors, including RMG, in earning foreign currency.

Noting that now the garment export is the biggest source of foreign currency, she said her government has a target to promote production and export of digital devices and create scope for the meritorious students to flourish their talents in this sector.

"I think if we can produce and export these digital devices, it'll surpass all sectors," she said, adding that the government has a target to increase the export earnings to US$ 5 billion in the digital device sector by 2025.

Talking about the Awami League's electoral pledge to build Digital Bangladesh, Hasina said they had a goal to create jobs so that the youth, staying home, can flourish their talents, become solvent and develop them as well as simultaneously take Bangladesh forward.

"Soldiers are being created to take the country forward," she said, extending her sincere thanks to her ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and all other concerned in this regard.

Hasina said the services that her government wanted to provide the people with the help of technology are rendered in Bangladesh. "It has been possible to reach this service from our city corporation to the very grassroots level of a village," she said.

The PM said her government reduced the price of internet bandwidth to less than Tk 400, which was Tk 78,000 during the BNP government. "We're going to introduce 5G," she said.

Mentioning that some 18.13 crore mobile SIM are used in Bangladesh alongside 13 crore internet users, Hasina said internet services are available in almost every house.

Besides, the prizes were conferred among the winners of the online quiz and other competitions arranged on the occasion of the Digital Bangladesh-2021.

At the function, the Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Prodhanmontri Sheikh Hasinar Netritte Digital Bangladesh-er Swapna Purun' (Fulfillment of Dream of Digital Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina), which is featured with achievements and successes in the country's digital sector. -UNB









