Submission date for retender of Raozan Power Plant extended

CHATTOGRAM Dec 12: The date for submission of retenders for construction of the 438 MW combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan has been extended further to December 29.

According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry sources, the International retenders have been invited on September 21.

The last date for selling tenders was November 8 while the date of submission was November 9.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had earlier cancelled all the previous tenders due to dispute developed for appointment of the lowest bidder.

According to Ministry sources, earlier one Chinese firm Sepco had been selected as a contractor as the lowest renderer. As usual, the Notification of Award (NOA) had been issued for signing an agreement within August. But the selected firm did not come forward for signing an agreement.

The sources further said that the firm had advocated for enhancement of the tender value for increase of the rate of Construction materials following the Pandemic. But, it is not possible for the Ministry to enhance the bid value, sources said.

Later on the Ministry had cancelled the tender and decided to invite retender for the plant.

It may be mentioned that the government had taken a decision to set up one 438 MW Combined Cycle Power plant in Raozan at the site of existing two 420 MW capacity power plants.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) is going to build the power plant at a cost of Taka 2,087 crore. The new 438 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant will be built on the PDB's own land adjacent to the existing Raozan 420 MW thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, the proposal for appointment of a contractor had been approved in the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on May 19.

After completion of the preliminary work, a tender was called for the appointment of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor of the project on 31 December 2019. The tender was accepted on August 28 in 2020. At the end of the review, Sepco China was selected as the lowest bidder. Sepco China, Chinese company had been selected as the lowest bidder for EPC Contractor at a cost of Rs 1.8 billion.

The new project will use gas as fuel amounting to 100 million cubic feet.

Meanwhile both the existing two units of Chinese generators are facing manifold problems from the very beginning.

The first unit of Raozan 210 MW Thermal Power Station was set up in 1990 at a cost of taka 664 crores with the technical and financial assistance of a Chinese firm CMEC which went into operation on July in 1993 last.









