Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:53 AM
Digital Bangladesh Day observed

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

The fifth "Digital Bangladesh Day-2021" was observed through various programmes in the country and Bangladesh missions abroad on Sunday.
The Day was introduced in 2018 marking the historic journey of Digital Bangladesh.
With the theme "Digital Bangladesh-er Orjan, Upakrito Sakal Janagan", the ICT Division chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day. The programme included placing of floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Digital Bangladesh Dibos-2021 and distributed Digital Bangladesh Award at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in city joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
Earlier on Sunday morning, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
A discussion meeting was held at South Plaza of National Parliament premises. Jayiya Sangsad chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury was the chief guest while ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the session.
Member of Parliament Benzir Ahmed and ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam were also present in the meeting.






