Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

BERLIN, DEC 12: Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Saturday as teenager Jamal Musiala grabbed a late winner to seal a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Mainz.
Second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and 18-year-old Musiala sealed the victory behind closed doors at Munich's Allianz Arena after Mainz's shock early lead.
Bayern are on target to win the German league for a tenth straight season as second-placed Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum.
Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann chalked up his 100th Bundesliga win as a coach and confirmed match-winner Musiala, who had previously opted not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, has now received a vaccine.
"I am pleased that he is vaccinated and hopefully we won't have any more problems in the second half of the season," Nagelsmann added after Musiala had been one of five players quarantined last month as contact cases.
Bayern made a slow start at the end of a busy week after last Saturday's 3-2 win at Dortmund and Wednesday's 3-0 win over Barcelona to secure a sixth win from six in the Champions League's group stages.
Mainz took a deserved lead when Karim Onisiwo headed past Manuel Neuer after 22 minutes, but Bayern levelled when Corentin Tolisso's long pass found Coman, who fired past Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner.
Bayern sealed the win 16 minutes from time when Musiala took his marker out of the game with a superb first touch and slotted past Zentner.
Dortmund suffered a Champions League hangover, four days after their 5-0 thumping of Besiktas, when they were held 1-1 at Bochum.
"It's not just bad luck, you also have to want it," said winger Julian Brandt who grabbed Dortmund's equaliser with five minutes to go. "We had enough chances to win and didn't use them."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form
Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga
Klopp backs Gerrard as his successor despite losing return to Liverpool
Spot on Ronaldo fires ManU to victory at Norwich
Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves
Rangamati, Bagerhat districts win matches
Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds
Rangers brush aside title rivals Hearts


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft