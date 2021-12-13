Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga

BERLIN, DEC 12: Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Saturday as teenager Jamal Musiala grabbed a late winner to seal a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Mainz.

Second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and 18-year-old Musiala sealed the victory behind closed doors at Munich's Allianz Arena after Mainz's shock early lead.

Bayern are on target to win the German league for a tenth straight season as second-placed Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann chalked up his 100th Bundesliga win as a coach and confirmed match-winner Musiala, who had previously opted not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, has now received a vaccine.

"I am pleased that he is vaccinated and hopefully we won't have any more problems in the second half of the season," Nagelsmann added after Musiala had been one of five players quarantined last month as contact cases.

Bayern made a slow start at the end of a busy week after last Saturday's 3-2 win at Dortmund and Wednesday's 3-0 win over Barcelona to secure a sixth win from six in the Champions League's group stages.

Mainz took a deserved lead when Karim Onisiwo headed past Manuel Neuer after 22 minutes, but Bayern levelled when Corentin Tolisso's long pass found Coman, who fired past Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner.

Bayern sealed the win 16 minutes from time when Musiala took his marker out of the game with a superb first touch and slotted past Zentner.

Dortmund suffered a Champions League hangover, four days after their 5-0 thumping of Besiktas, when they were held 1-1 at Bochum.

"It's not just bad luck, you also have to want it," said winger Julian Brandt who grabbed Dortmund's equaliser with five minutes to go. "We had enough chances to win and didn't use them." -AFP









