Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp backs Gerrard as his successor despite losing return to Liverpool

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

LIVERPOOL, DEC 12: Jurgen Klopp said he would "love" Steven Gerrard to be his successor after ensuring the former Liverpool captain's return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah's second half penalty secured a vital three points for the Reds as they remain just one point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
Klopp's men should have been more convincing winners as they dominated the vast majority of the game, but were frustrated by a combination of desperate Villa defending and poor finishing.
Liverpool had to withstand a nervy finale as Gerrard believed his side should also have been awarded a penalty when Alisson Becker bundled over Danny Ings.
"The first 75 minutes was incredible football," said Klopp. "We played in the spaces we wanted to play but we did not finish the situations which is tricky.
"We scored with the penalty then the relief was obviously too big and it was an unnecessary open game. (The last 15 minutes) was like tooth ache! Nobody needs that."
Gerrard said before the game he would gladly sacrifice some of his legendary status among the Liverpool support for a result on his first trip to Anfield as part of the visiting team.
The man who scored 186 goals in 710 games as a Liverpool player was welcomed with gentle applause as he emerged from the tunnel, but there was no great fanfare for his return until the Kop chanted his name shortly after the full-time whistle.
"You have to understand when you come to the Premier League, you are going to have these days," said Gerrard. "There is a lot of emotion, but I tried to focus on Aston Villa and make sure that is the priority."
Gerrard, who joined Villa last month after three-and-a-half years as Rangers manager, has been tipped as Klopp's successor when the German's contract expires in 2024.
"The good thing is I have no problem with this sort of thing," said Klopp on the speculation over his future. "I will not be here forever so I would love it to be Stevie, but no I did not feel under pressure today."
Gerrard admitted there "was a level between the sides" for the majority of the match as Villa were camped inside their own half.
Andy Roberston had two strong penalty appeals waived away, while Emiliano Martinez saved from the Scotland captain and Salah before the break.
Virgil van Dijk was next to be denied by the Argentine number one after half-time.
Salah bent another effort narrowly over moments later, but he finally made the difference for the only goal of the game on 67 minutes.
Tyrone Mings was roped into a clumsy challenge on the Egyptian and at the third time of asking, Liverpool got their spot-kick.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form
Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga
Klopp backs Gerrard as his successor despite losing return to Liverpool
Spot on Ronaldo fires ManU to victory at Norwich
Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves
Rangamati, Bagerhat districts win matches
Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds
Rangers brush aside title rivals Hearts


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft