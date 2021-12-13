Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Spot on Ronaldo fires ManU to victory at Norwich

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on December 11, 2021. photo: AFP

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on December 11, 2021. photo: AFP

NORWICH, DEC 12: Ralf Rangnick questioned Manchester United's body language after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty clinched a "lucky" 1-0 victory at struggling Norwich on Saturday.
Ronaldo won and converted the second half spot-kick that gave Rangnick a second successive Premier League victory since he replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United found it difficult to impose themselves for long periods and it took several fine saves from David de Gea to keep them on level terms before Ronaldo's 13th goal since rejoining the club from Juventus in August.
"It was a very intense game, very physical," Rangnick said. "We need to be able to compete on that kind of level. There's still room for improvement in this area.
"The second half was a little bit better but at the end we were lucky to have a clean sheet. It's another clean sheet but still a lot of work to do.
"It's also a question of body language and physicality and this was one of the major issues that we could have done better."
Rangnick's side sit in fifth place in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, as the German aims to haul his club back into the Champions League places.
While United must improve significantly on this mediocre display against the Premier League's bottom club, Rangnick will take heart from successive clean sheets -- a stark contrast to the woeful defending seen in the 4-1 loss at Watford that ended Solskjaer's reign.
Rangnick, who kept faith with the team that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in his first match last weekend, wants to introduce a high-tempo pressing style to United.
But after making 11 changes from the midweek Champions League draw with Young Boys, there was a noticable lack of energy about United at times.
Norwich were without several players after boss Dean Smith hinted at coronavirus concerns in the squad on Friday, but they still matched United stride for stride.
United were inches away from an early lead when Alex Telles' free-kick deflected off the Norwich wall and cannoned off the crossbar.
While United had the star power and greater resources, there was nothing to separate two misfiring teams in the first half.
Teemu Pukki should have underlined that point when he let the ball escape his control after Lukas Rupp picked out the unmarked Norwich striker six yards from goal.
After a subdued start, Ronaldo wriggled onto Scott McTominay's pass for a fierce drive that Tim Krul pushed away.
Harry Maguire's diving header from Jadon Sancho's cross forced a back-pedalling tip over from Krul.
Pukki threatened soon after the restart with a swift turn and shot that had De Gea at full stretch to save.
Marcus Rashford hadn't scored since the end of October and the United forward was left frustrated again when his low drive rippled into the side-netting.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form
Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga
Klopp backs Gerrard as his successor despite losing return to Liverpool
Spot on Ronaldo fires ManU to victory at Norwich
Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves
Rangamati, Bagerhat districts win matches
Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds
Rangers brush aside title rivals Hearts


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft