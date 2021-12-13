Rangamati, Bagerhat districts win matches

Rangamati and Bagerhat districts won their respective matches in the Bangabandhu National Football Championship in two separate venues across the country on Sunday.

Hosts Rangamati defeated Khagrachhari by 2-0 goals at Rangamati Stadium. Mohammad Helal scored both the goals for the home team in the 20th and 39th minutes.

In the day's other match, Bagerhat upset Barguna beating them also by 2-0 goals at Barguna Stadium.

After a barren first, Mizan Dali and Russell scored one each for Bagerhat in the 48th and 90+1 minutes respectively.

The day's other match between hosts Bhola district and Pirojpur district ended in 1-1 draw at Goznabi Stadium in Bhola.

Ammar put Pirojpur ahead in the 32nd minute while Shahin leveled the margin for home team in the 71st minute. In the day's remaining match, hosts Satkhira district played goalless draw with Patuakhali district at the Satkhira Stadium on Sunday. -UNB















