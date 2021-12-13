Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

LONDON, DEC 12: Thomas Tuchel praised Jorginho's "sacrifice" after the wounded Chelsea midfielder held his nerve to score the stoppage-time penalty that sealed a dramatic 3-2 win against Leeds on Saturday.
Tuchel's side bounced back from their two-game winless run but not before surviving a major scare at Stamford Bridge.
Leeds went ahead through Raphinha's first-half penalty and Chelsea drew level thanks to Mason Mount's strike.
Jorginho, playing through the pain of a recurring back problem, netted the first of his two penalties after the interval, only for Leeds teenager Joe Gelhardt to equalise with seven minutes left.
Deep into stoppage time, Jorginho struck again from the spot after Mateusz Klich's challenge on Antonio Rudiger.
"Jorginho has sacrificed himself for many weeks actually. I was aware that this moment would come when he suffers, because he played Champions League with us, Euros with Italy, then all the qualifiers for the World Cup," Tuchel said.
"There was not only physical effort for him, but also it has been mentally very demanding.
"He had no pre-season then started the Super Cup game, so I knew we would arrive at a point in the season where he would feel his body and not be fully fit.
"But Jorginho is Jorginho and he is fully aware of the situation himself. And he sacrifices himself and gives his very best every single day."
It was a vital victory for Chelsea after their top-flight defeat at West Ham and midweek draw against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League.
With leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool both winning on Saturday, Chelsea remain in third place, two points adrift of first place.
Having won only three of their previous seven games in all competitions, Tuchel will be pleased with the way Chelsea ground out a hard-fought success after surrendering pole position last weekend.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form
Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga
Klopp backs Gerrard as his successor despite losing return to Liverpool
Spot on Ronaldo fires ManU to victory at Norwich
Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves
Rangamati, Bagerhat districts win matches
Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds
Rangers brush aside title rivals Hearts


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft