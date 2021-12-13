Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds

LONDON, DEC 12: Thomas Tuchel praised Jorginho's "sacrifice" after the wounded Chelsea midfielder held his nerve to score the stoppage-time penalty that sealed a dramatic 3-2 win against Leeds on Saturday.

Tuchel's side bounced back from their two-game winless run but not before surviving a major scare at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds went ahead through Raphinha's first-half penalty and Chelsea drew level thanks to Mason Mount's strike.

Jorginho, playing through the pain of a recurring back problem, netted the first of his two penalties after the interval, only for Leeds teenager Joe Gelhardt to equalise with seven minutes left.

Deep into stoppage time, Jorginho struck again from the spot after Mateusz Klich's challenge on Antonio Rudiger.

"Jorginho has sacrificed himself for many weeks actually. I was aware that this moment would come when he suffers, because he played Champions League with us, Euros with Italy, then all the qualifiers for the World Cup," Tuchel said.

"There was not only physical effort for him, but also it has been mentally very demanding.

"He had no pre-season then started the Super Cup game, so I knew we would arrive at a point in the season where he would feel his body and not be fully fit.

"But Jorginho is Jorginho and he is fully aware of the situation himself. And he sacrifices himself and gives his very best every single day."

It was a vital victory for Chelsea after their top-flight defeat at West Ham and midweek draw against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League.

With leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool both winning on Saturday, Chelsea remain in third place, two points adrift of first place.

Having won only three of their previous seven games in all competitions, Tuchel will be pleased with the way Chelsea ground out a hard-fought success after surrendering pole position last weekend. -AFP









