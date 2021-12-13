Video
Horrible facilities at R. Premadasa Stadium : Medical virologist

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's renowned medical virologist Dr Jude Jayamaha has expressed his huge disappointment at the facilities at the R. Premadasa Stadium, where the Lanka Premier League (LPL) matches are underway.
He was at the ground to watch one of the two LPL matches on Saturday and has narrated his experience to the Ministry of Sports and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.
"Horrible experience as a spectator at LPL".
"When I wanted to use the toilet it was mentioned by the security that BLOCK B toilets cannot be used due to poor conditions. Since I needed to answer nature's call, I had to use the available toilet. It was like hell on earth. Nauseated smell.
A female can't use that by all means", he has written a letter (a copy of which is in possession of this Reporter) to the authorities.  
The virologist, who is working with the National Influenza Center, Department of Virology at the Medical Research Institute has refrained from posting the photos of the toilet so as the general public is not offended.
Incidentally, he had bought the ticket for Rs. 2,000.
"Very poor direction to find the appropriate gate which we have to find time to locate. Also advertisement flags are hoisted too high which obstruct view from lower stand.".
"Sri Lanka Cricket should be ashamed to use a poorly maintained ground like R prenamadaa while charging exorbitant fees for seated blocks for LPL without providing very basic facilities. How can.they attract more spectators with these pathetic conditions ?", he asks.
Doctor has requested the authorities to take note of his letter and improve the basic facilities.  


