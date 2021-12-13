Malaysia pull out from Asian Champions hockey

Malaysia hockey team pulled out from the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy after a player of their squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking to BSS on Sunday Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed that as one of their player tasted COVID-19 positive so the Malaysian hockey Federation decided not to send the whole team in the Champions trophy.

He said the Malaysian hockey team, however, waited till the last moment to take part in the tournament, but as one player was found positive case so the whole Malaysian team now has been undergoing one-week mandatory quarantine period. So it'll not be possible for them to participate in the tournament.

The Malaysian Hockey Federation recently conveyed the matter to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) in this regards and the AHF released the new fixture of the Asian Champion Trophy omitting Malaysia.

The Malaysian team's withdrawal means the apex tournament is now a five-team affair that will be held from December 14-22 at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city, as it scheduled earlier.

The five teams - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan -- will play each other in round robin format before the top two teams meet in the final slated for December 22. -BSS





