Host taking on Bhutan today  



Bangladesh Women's Under-19 National Football Team.

Bangladesh which is the defending champion of the event can get inspiration from its previous encounter with Bhutan in the first edition of the event. The two rivals met in 2018 in the semi-finals of the age-level SAFF event. There, Bangladesh outplayed Bhutan by 4-0 goals to confirm the final.

Although there is no contemporary ranking for the age level teams, one can get hints of the current condition of an age level team from the senior team's ranking. Bangladesh women's senior national team is ranked 143rd in the FIFA ranking announced on 10 December. Bhutan, on the other hand, is 168th in the current ranking table.

In the meantime, the Dragon girls had a flying start with a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the opening match on Saturday while the host women played a goalless draw match against Nepal in the second match on the day.

Right now Bhutan women are leading the point table with three points while Bangladesh and Nepal women are right behind them with one point each.

In the second match on Monday, India will face Sri Lanka at 7:00 pm at the same venue.









