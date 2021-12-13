Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ashraful hits a fifty, Nasum, Mahedi take five each as BCL kicks off

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

Ashraful hits a fifty, Nasum, Mahedi take five each as BCL kicks off

Ashraful hits a fifty, Nasum, Mahedi take five each as BCL kicks off

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful hit a fifty in the opening round of the 9th Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) on Sunday at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium (SKS), Rajshahi.
On the same day, the spinners-duo of BCB South Zone, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan, bagged five wickets each.
Ashraful is representing Islami Bank East Zone in BCL. In the first match, they are taking on BCB South Zone
Ashraful and Imrul Kayes scored 101 in the first wicket stand for Islami Bank. Imrul scored 46 off 93 balls while Ashraful hit 61 off 120 balls with eight fours.
Islami bank ended their first innings on 260 for 10 in 86.2 overs.
For South Zone, Mahedi bagged five conceding 173 runs while Nasum also bagged five taking 104 runs.
In reply, at the end of day one, South Zone scored three in two overs without losing any wicket- both the openers- Anamul Haque Bijoy and Pinak Ghosh- are yet to score any run.
In the other match of the day, BCB North Zone took on Walton Central Zone.
In the first innings of the match, North Zone posted 219 for 10 in 65.1 overs on Sunday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
Left-handed opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored 46 while captain Marshal Ayub posted 35 for them as well.
For Central Zone, Robiul Hoque took three wickets while Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury scalped two.
Before the end of day one, Central Zone batted for 17 overs to score 61 without any loss. Mohammad Mithun and Mizanur Rahman remained unbeaten for 43 and 18 respectively.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form
Bayern down Mainz to go six points clear in the Bundesliga
Klopp backs Gerrard as his successor despite losing return to Liverpool
Spot on Ronaldo fires ManU to victory at Norwich
Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves
Rangamati, Bagerhat districts win matches
Chelsea's dramatic win over Leeds
Rangers brush aside title rivals Hearts


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft