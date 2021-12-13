

Ashraful hits a fifty, Nasum, Mahedi take five each as BCL kicks off

On the same day, the spinners-duo of BCB South Zone, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan, bagged five wickets each.

Ashraful is representing Islami Bank East Zone in BCL. In the first match, they are taking on BCB South Zone

Ashraful and Imrul Kayes scored 101 in the first wicket stand for Islami Bank. Imrul scored 46 off 93 balls while Ashraful hit 61 off 120 balls with eight fours.

Islami bank ended their first innings on 260 for 10 in 86.2 overs.

For South Zone, Mahedi bagged five conceding 173 runs while Nasum also bagged five taking 104 runs.

In reply, at the end of day one, South Zone scored three in two overs without losing any wicket- both the openers- Anamul Haque Bijoy and Pinak Ghosh- are yet to score any run.

In the other match of the day, BCB North Zone took on Walton Central Zone.

In the first innings of the match, North Zone posted 219 for 10 in 65.1 overs on Sunday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Left-handed opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored 46 while captain Marshal Ayub posted 35 for them as well.

For Central Zone, Robiul Hoque took three wickets while Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury scalped two.

Before the end of day one, Central Zone batted for 17 overs to score 61 without any loss. Mohammad Mithun and Mizanur Rahman remained unbeaten for 43 and 18 respectively. -UNB











