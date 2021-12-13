Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Saudha’s theatrical production wins hearts of BD people

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Observer Desk

The Saudha celebration of T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land and Kazi Nazrul Islam's Bidrohi ended up with a flood of praises by appreciative audiences during its four touring shows (from 24 November to 10 December) at Sylhet Shahjalal University in Sylhet, Barishal University, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Tejgaon College auditorium last night (Friday 10 December).
A good mix of audiences from academic and ordinary art-lovers sang with praises for the unique theatrical production called The Rebel and The Waste Land based on the two time-winning literary works of the 20th century - T.S Eliot's The Waste Land and Kazi Nazrul Islam's Bidrohi.  
Staged by Saudha Society of Poetry and Indian Music, a leading global literature and music platform in the UK, the theatrical production featured the presentation of these two important artworks through acting, live music, and reciting by the prominent actors and elocutionists from different cities in the UK.
Professor Tahmina Islam, the chairman of English Literature in Dhaka University said, "I am absolutely spell-bound by this extraordinary performance and I hope this gets staged in our Dhaka University as well."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudha’s theatrical production wins hearts of BD people
21-day virtual exhibition of Rohingya arts, culture begins
Parbatya Chattogram Pahari Chhatra Parishad forms a human chain
Daughter of first American astronaut launches on Blue Origin flight
This handout picture taken with a telescope and released on December 9, 2021
Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse
China's Evergrande restructuring: What's the plan?
Rohingya lawsuit against Facebook a 'wake-up call' for social media


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft