Saudha’s theatrical production wins hearts of BD people

The Saudha celebration of T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land and Kazi Nazrul Islam's Bidrohi ended up with a flood of praises by appreciative audiences during its four touring shows (from 24 November to 10 December) at Sylhet Shahjalal University in Sylhet, Barishal University, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Tejgaon College auditorium last night (Friday 10 December).

A good mix of audiences from academic and ordinary art-lovers sang with praises for the unique theatrical production called The Rebel and The Waste Land based on the two time-winning literary works of the 20th century - T.S Eliot's The Waste Land and Kazi Nazrul Islam's Bidrohi.

Staged by Saudha Society of Poetry and Indian Music, a leading global literature and music platform in the UK, the theatrical production featured the presentation of these two important artworks through acting, live music, and reciting by the prominent actors and elocutionists from different cities in the UK.

Professor Tahmina Islam, the chairman of English Literature in Dhaka University said, "I am absolutely spell-bound by this extraordinary performance and I hope this gets staged in our Dhaka University as well."