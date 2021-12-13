Video
Modi's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Dec 12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.
Modi is a prolific tweeter and is the world's most popular incumbent politician on the platform, with more than 73 million followers on his main account.
A swiftly deleted tweet from his main @narendramodi handle said the Indian government had officially bought 500 bitcoin and was "and distributing them to all residents of the country", along with a scam link.
His office tweeted that the account was "very briefly compromised" and that Twitter had since restored control. It was the second time one of Modi's Twitter accounts was hacked, after another was taken over last year to send out a tweet urging the public to donate to a fake coronavirus relief fund.    -AFP



