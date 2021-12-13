Israeli PM Bennett to make historic visit to UAE

JERUSALEM, Dec 12: Israel's Naftali Bennett heads to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the first official visit by a premier of the Jewish state since they established diplomatic ties last year.

The trip announced by Bennett's office comes amid Israel's renewed diplomatic push against resumed international talks with its arch foe Iran over the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.

Bennett on Monday meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss "deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues," the prime minister's office said. There was no immediate comment from the UAE on the visit.

The UAE last year became the third Arab nation to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Bahrain and Morocco then followed as part of a series of deals brokered by former US president Donald Trump. Sudan also agreed to normalise ties with Israel under the so-called Abraham Accords, but full relations have not yet materialised.

The agreements were negotiated by Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who said they would offer Israel new regional allies against Iran and bolster its diplomatic efforts to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran and world powers have resumed negotiations on the frayed 2015 nuclear deal that offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, which Tehran says is civilian in nature. -AFP









