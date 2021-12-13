Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

PESHAWAR, Dec 12: Gunmen shot dead a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's northwest on Sunday in the second such killing in two days, police said.
The attack in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came a day after two men with the Pakistani Taliban gunned down another police officer who was guarding a similar vaccination team in the same area.
"Two gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire on a policeman who was guarding a two-member female polio vaccination team in the Sheikh Uttar area, killing him on the spot," Tank district police chief Sajjad Khan told AFP.
Another local police official, Amanat Ali, confirmed the incident and said the assailants had escaped.
No one has claimed responsibility for the killing, but a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban earlier claimed Saturday's attack.
It comes after the militants on Friday ended a ceasefire with Pakistan's government mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing authorities of violating the terms of the one-month truce.
No progress had been made in fresh negotiations with Pakistan's government, according to an audio message released late Friday by Pakistani Taliban leader Noor Wali Mehsud.
Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in October that the government was in talks with the group for the first time since 2014, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, who seized power across the border in August.
The Pakistani Taliban -- a separate movement from Afghanistan's new leaders but which shares a common history -- plunged Pakistan into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007.
Police guards protecting vaccination teams in Pakistan have come under attack in the past, mostly from homegrown militants.
Pakistan is one of two countries where polio remains endemic but only one case has been reported this year after 84 in 2020, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers
G7 Foreign Ministers remove their face coverings after posing for a family photograph
Israeli PM Bennett to make historic visit to UAE
Pakistan gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators
Putin, Biden to hold more talks despite disagreements
An aerial view of homes and business destroyed by a tornado
100 dead after tornadoes ravage 6 US states
Biden aide Russell appointed as next UNICEF chief


Latest News
Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy
US sanction on RAB is politically-motivated: Quader
Two children die ‘taking pesticide mistakenly’ in Jamalpur
Tornadoes kill more than 80 in US states
Bangladesh face Bhutan Monday
HC stays Dr Yunus' case proceedings for six months
Actress Mithila, Shabnam Faria seek anticipatory bail
Most Read News
Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID booster protects against omicron
Ex-Army chief Aziz declared ‘undesirable’ in US, visa revoked
Devastating tornadoes likely kills over 100 in US
First-ever Brain Computer Interface Research Lab opened in Bangladesh
Metro rail on Uttara-Agargaon route first time
Covid deaths, infections rise again in Bangladesh
India won direct war against Pakistan in 1971: Rajnath
Man-daughter die, two children critical consuming poison
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed poses for photograph with the winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft