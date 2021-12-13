Video
Monday, 13 December, 2021
100 dead after tornadoes ravage 6 US states

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

MAYFIELD, Dec 12: US President Joe Biden has pledged support to states affected by a swarm of devastating tornadoes that demolished homes, levelled businesses and left at least 100 people feared dead.
Describing the tornadoes as likely "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in history, Biden on Saturday approved an emergency disaster declaration for the worst-hit state of Kentucky, where at least 22 people have been confirmed dead. "It's a tragedy," said a shaken Biden. "And we still don't know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage."
He added, "I promise you, whatever is needed - whatever is needed - the federal government is going to find a way to provide it." The powerful twisters, which weather forecasters say are unusual in cooler months, destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, ripped through a nursing home in neighbouring Arkansas, and killed at least six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. He said about 40 workers had been rescued at the candle factory, which had about 110 people inside when it was reduced to a pile of rubble.
It would be a "miracle" to find anyone else alive under the debris, Beshear said. "The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life and I have trouble putting it into words," Beshear said at a press conference. "It's very likely going to be over 100 people lost here in Kentucky."
The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was reduced to "matchsticks," its mayor Kathy O'Nan told CNN. The small town of 10,000 people was described as "ground zero" by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks leveled; historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in fields.
Some Christmas decorations could still be seen by the side of the road. Beshear said there were 110 people working at the candle factory when the storm hit, causing the roof to collapse.
Forty people have been rescued, but it would be "a miracle if anybody else is found alive," he said. CNN played a heart-rending plea posted on Facebook by a factory employee.
"We are trapped, please, y'all, get us some help," a woman says, her voice quavering as a co-worker can be heard moaning in the background. "We are at the candle factory in Mayfield... Please, y'all. Pray for us."
The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being pinned under a water fountain. "It looks like a bomb has exploded," 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP.
David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter. "We never had anything like that here," he told AFP.
In one demonstration of the storms' power on Saturday, when winds derailed a 27-car train near Earlington, Kentucky, one car was blown 75 yards up a hill and another landed on a house. No one was hurt.
Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.
At least 13 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, bringing the total toll to 83.
In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado "pretty much destroyed" a nursing home in Monette, a county official said.
Another person died elsewhere in the state.
Four people died in Tennessee, while one died in Missouri. Tornadoes also touched down in Mississippi.
Biden said he planned to travel to the affected areas.
He said that while the impact of climate change on these particular storms was not yet clear, "we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, everything."
More than half a million homes in several states were left without power, according to PowerOutage.com.
    -REUTERS


