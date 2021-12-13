Nurul Amin

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Md Nurul Amin, retired senior assistant teacher of Dashmina Govt Model High School, died at Purba Shewrapara in Dhaka at 10:30am on Saturady. He was 70. He had been suffering from cancer for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Government Model High School Field at 10am on Sunday. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Shamsunnahar Begum

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Shamsunnahar Begum, mother of Kamalnagar Upazila Newspaper Agent Md Nurnabi, died at dawn on Thursday.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held in Charjangalia area under Hazirhat Union in the upazila in the morning.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.

She left behind one son and a host of relatives to mourn her death.