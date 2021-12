SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Dec 12: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Amir Uddin, 85, son of late Protap Tadarak Ali, a resident of Naldanga area.

Local sources said the Santahar-bound local train from Lalmonirhat hit Amir Uddin in Naldanga Railway Station area, leaving him seriously injured. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.