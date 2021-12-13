People start getting benefits of digitisation: Speakers



A rally was brought out in Sirajganj Town on Sunday to mark the 5th Digital Bangladesh Day. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is "Digital Bangladesh-er Arjan, Upakrita Sakal Janagan."

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur and Sirajganj.

The speakers in different discussion meetings organised in different places focused on the benefits of the digitisation.

COX'S BAZAR: On this occasion, the district administration and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed ATM Jafar Alam Conference Room in the DC office.

Cox's Bazar DC Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer of Cox's Bazar Municipality Tariqul Alam, Deputy Secretary of Cox's Bazar Development Authorities Abu Jafar Md Rashed, Additional DC (Education & ICT) Bivishan Kanti Das, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rafiqul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Kaisarul Haque Juwel, Cox's Bazar Press Club President Abu Taher Chowdhury, and President of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka, among others, were also present at the programme.

DC Mamunur Rashid, in his speech, said Bangladesh has been developed a lot in ICT sector since the last 13 years. Due to this, many employment sectors were created and people from all walks of life are getting largely benefitted.

Besides, different programmes were also arranged in eight upazilas of the district to mark the day.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes include holding discussion meeting, prize giving ceremony and screening documentary film.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate office in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while ADC (Education & ICT) Golam Mustafa presided over the meeting.

ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ASP Mustak Sarker, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Miah, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu and District Mohila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

A prize giving ceremony was also arranged for the students there.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room.

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Munira Parvin presided over the meeting.

ASP (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan and Assistant Professor of Shurawary College Zahidul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and ICT Division jointly organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes include bringing out rally, releasing balloons, placing wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and holding discussion meeting.

A rally was brought out from District Collectorate Office premises in the morning, and it ended on the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court premises after parading main streets in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room in the DC office in the town.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruq Ahmed was present as chief guest while ADC (Education & ICT) Sharmin Sultana presided over the meeting.

District AL Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its Vice-president Abu Yusuf Surya and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, were also present at the programme.

DC Faruq Ahmed, in his speech, said Bangladesh became a role model in the world in digitalisation of education, health and economy etc.











The 5th Digital Bangladesh Day was celebrated on Sunday across the country in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the day is "Digital Bangladesh-er Arjan, Upakrita Sakal Janagan."To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur and Sirajganj.The speakers in different discussion meetings organised in different places focused on the benefits of the digitisation.COX'S BAZAR: On this occasion, the district administration and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed ATM Jafar Alam Conference Room in the DC office.Cox's Bazar DC Md Mamunur Rashid presided over the meeting.Chief Executive Officer of Cox's Bazar Municipality Tariqul Alam, Deputy Secretary of Cox's Bazar Development Authorities Abu Jafar Md Rashed, Additional DC (Education & ICT) Bivishan Kanti Das, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rafiqul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Kaisarul Haque Juwel, Cox's Bazar Press Club President Abu Taher Chowdhury, and President of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka, among others, were also present at the programme.DC Mamunur Rashid, in his speech, said Bangladesh has been developed a lot in ICT sector since the last 13 years. Due to this, many employment sectors were created and people from all walks of life are getting largely benefitted.Besides, different programmes were also arranged in eight upazilas of the district to mark the day.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.The programmes include holding discussion meeting, prize giving ceremony and screening documentary film.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate office in the town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while ADC (Education & ICT) Golam Mustafa presided over the meeting.ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ASP Mustak Sarker, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Miah, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu and District Mohila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum, among others, also spoke on the occasion.A prize giving ceremony was also arranged for the students there.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room.Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Munira Parvin presided over the meeting.ASP (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan and Assistant Professor of Shurawary College Zahidul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and ICT Division jointly organized different programmes in the town.The programmes include bringing out rally, releasing balloons, placing wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and holding discussion meeting.A rally was brought out from District Collectorate Office premises in the morning, and it ended on the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court premises after parading main streets in the town.Wreaths were placed on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room in the DC office in the town.Sirajganj DC Dr Faruq Ahmed was present as chief guest while ADC (Education & ICT) Sharmin Sultana presided over the meeting.District AL Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its Vice-president Abu Yusuf Surya and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, were also present at the programme.DC Faruq Ahmed, in his speech, said Bangladesh became a role model in the world in digitalisation of education, health and economy etc.