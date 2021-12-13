Five people ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Five people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide and a minor girl died after being forced to consume poison by her father in separate incidents in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Bhola, Dinajpur, Naogaon and Barishal, in three days.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A man and his nine-year-old daughter died after consuming poison at their residence in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Two other children are now in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain and his daughter Sumaiya Akhter Rafi, residents of the upazila.

Police and locals sources said Anwar had a long-standing feud with his wife Rehena Akhter over family issues.

As a sequel to it, Anwar fed poison to his three children forcefully at early hours on Sunday when Rehena was not at home. Later, he took the poison too.

Anwar and Rafi breathed their last at home at Jaliapara while Mahima Tania, 3, and one-and-a-half-year-old Jabed Iqbal were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition, police said.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A mentally-retarded man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Md Nure Alam, 38, son of late Md Hanif, was a resident of Ward No. 8 Purba Char Umed Village under Romaganj Union in the upazila.

Local sources said his wife lives in Chattogram for work purpose. His mental condition worsened due to this.

However, Nure Alam committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Lalmohan PS Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A young woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train in Sadar Upazila of the on Saturday morning.

Deceased Monwara Begum Bilkis, 25, was former wife of Monir, a resident of Shoshtitala area near Dinajpur Railway Station.

Dinajpur Railway PS In-Charge Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan said Monwara, a mother of two children, had developed an extramarital relationship with one Alam, of the area. They eloped from their area and came to Dhaka. Later, Both Monwara and Alam started working in a factory but they had started quarrelling over their personal issues.

Just a week back, they returned to Dinajpur due to settle all their issues. Their relatives failed to resolve the issues through local arbitration.

As a sequel to it, Monwara Begum jumped in front of the Panchagarh-bound Kanchan Express Train in the morning and met tragic end of her life.

However, police arrested Alam for questioning in this connection, the officer added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A farmer reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased, Abdul Jabbar, 65, son of late Johar Ali Mandol, was a resident of Deulbari Village under Alampur Union in the upazila.

Local and the decesaed's family sources said Abdul Jabbar drank poison at home in the afternoon over family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Jabbar dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

However, he was buried at a local graveyard after Johar prayer.

Dhamoirhat PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gournadi Upazila in the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Mandol, 19, son of late Ashok Kumar Mandol, a resident of Char Ramjanpur Village under Nalchira Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Chandan had been suffering from mental diseases for long.

However, he hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at early hours.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Gournadi Model PS in this connection.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.











