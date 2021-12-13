Bogura, Bhandaria freed today



The photo shows a mass grave at Bamangram in Nandigram of Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA: On this day in 1971, Bogura was liberated from Pakistani forces.

On December 10, freedom fighters (FFs) and Indian allied forces made severe fighting against the occupation forces.

Both air attack and infantry attack were made. In the face-off, enemy forces turned directionless. On December 2, Sariakandi Thana was firstly freed. Later, Sonatala, Gabtala, Dhunat, and Sherpur were freed one after another.

On December 13, Pakistani soldiers in Bogura Sadar, Kahalu, Nandigram, and Dupchanchia upazilas were defeated. Shibganj and Adamdighee were freed on December 14.

Several FFs said, on December 13, Pakistani force was compelled to surrender in several areas of the district.

Led by Abdus Sabur Sawdagor of Bogura and Chhatra Union leader Sayed Fazlul Ahsan Biplob, respectively two groups of FFs, entered the town from two separate directions.

Severe fighting took place on December 10, 11 and 12. By evening of December 13, news spread about the surrender of Pakistani occupation forces. Then people of Bogura, FFs and allied forces got burst into victory joy.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: December 13 is the freedom day of Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District.

On this day in 1971, FFs reached a severe fighting with Pakisnai force and their collaborators, and the upazila became freed. Since then December 13 has been observed as the freedom day of Bhandaria.

Over 50 FFs gathered the old steamer station along the Pona River under the leadership of Commander Abdul Aziz Sikdar. Later they got organised and started firing at gun boats of Pakistani military in the river. They also witnessed severe encounter. Now FFs changed their possession and took possession in Shialkjathi area of the river estuary in Vitabaria Village, about four kilometres away from Bhandaria Town. They gained a strong resistive possession. In the momentum firing by FFs, a gun boat of Pakistani forces got sunk in the Kocha River. Another gunboat made going back.

FF Aziz said, "It is our bad luck that neither monument nor plaque has been raised in two mass graves of Bhandaria."













