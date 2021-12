GAIBANDHA, Dec 12: Over 800 ultra-poor inhabitants of Kunderpara and Kharzanir chars under Kamarjani Union of Sadarupazila got blankets from a local non-government organization, Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) on Friday.

The blankets were distributed to the cold affected char dwellers with the financial support of Muslim Around the World (MATW).

Executive Chief of GUK M. Abdus Salam formally distributed the blankets to the beneficiaries as chief guest.