Monday, 13 December, 2021, 9:49 AM
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps in four dists

Published : Monday, 13 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondents

Six people including a minor girl have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Pirojpur, in two days.
BOGURA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abtab Hossain, 65, son of late Afaz Uddin, a resident of Rahmannagar area in the district town. He was a retired official of the Department of Food.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Silimpur Police Outpost Sariul Islam said a truck hit a bicycle carrying Abtab Hossain in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway at around 10:45am while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy, the ASI added.    
RAJSHAHI: A man and his son were killed in a road accident on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 60, and his son Ibrahim Hossain, 35, residents of Gulai Village in the     upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station (PS) Quamrul Islam said the accident took place on the highway at around 10pm when a truck hit the motorbike carrying the duo, which left Salam dead on the spot and Ibrahim injured.
Later, Ibrahim was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead at around 2:45am.
Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.
DINAJPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Birganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Bachchu Mia, 50, of Thakurgaon District, and Abdul Based, 60, of Dulauri Village in Birganj Upazila of Dinajpur.
Eyewitnesses said a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in front of Himadri Cold Storage under Sujalpur Union at around 10am, leaving Bacchu Mia dead on the spot while Based and the auto-rickshaw driver Altafur critically injured.
Locals rushed them to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced Based dead.
However, police seized the killer truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Dashmail Highway PS SI Sofiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.
PIROJPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Swarupkathi Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Maisha Akter, 9, daughter of Mijan Fakir of Fakir Bari in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at Akmal Muslim High School.
Locals said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw ran over Maisha near her school on the Atghar-Kuriana Road at around 9am, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being angry, some students blocked the road demanding punishment of the driver.
Nesarabad PS OC Abeer Mohammad Hossain confirmed the incident.


